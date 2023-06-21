CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CESDF stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CESDF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions to C$4.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.