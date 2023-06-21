Chainbing Reaches One Day Volume of $2,164.57 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $557.20 million and approximately $2,164.57 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

