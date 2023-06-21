Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

