Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.41

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 28295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.59.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.
