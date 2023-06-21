CIBC Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$2.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.39.

CJR.B stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.18. 659,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,495. The company has a market capitalization of C$231.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$1.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

