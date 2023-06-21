CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,781.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.35. 446,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $153.40 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

