CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 317 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $17.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $850.81. 820,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,576. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.32. The firm has a market cap of $351.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

