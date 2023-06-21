CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $213,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,339. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.51. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

