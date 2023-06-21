Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,037,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 185,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

