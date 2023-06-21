Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 30,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 352,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,969 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock remained flat at $13.69 during trading hours on Wednesday. 384,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

About Owl Rock Capital

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Read More

