Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 22,602 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 584.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $3,574,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 38,197 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

