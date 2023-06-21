Claybrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 48,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $234.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 400.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.