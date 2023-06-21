Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,552 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 18,734.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after purchasing an additional 384,260 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,866,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Mellon University boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Mellon University now owns 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,785,000 after buying an additional 168,730 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,595,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

