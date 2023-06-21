Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,902 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.