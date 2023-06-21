Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 978.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.11. 725,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,555. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.