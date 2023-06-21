Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,375. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

