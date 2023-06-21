Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.8 %

JVA opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Coffee has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.