Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.53–$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $296.94 million-$309.06 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.87 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 407,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,092. The stock has a market cap of $404.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 42.06% and a negative net margin of 30.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 47,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

