Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 1,617 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

