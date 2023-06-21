Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,403,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 542.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $377.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

