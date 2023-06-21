Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,010 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 107,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 25.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,606 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.