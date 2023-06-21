Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

CHCT stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $889.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 620.71%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

