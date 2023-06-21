Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.2 %

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 927,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 945,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,439,615,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

