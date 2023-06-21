Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 1.2 %
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 927,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,325. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.