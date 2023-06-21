Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target Lowered to $8.60 at Morgan Stanley

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.51. 1,733,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,055. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.52 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,091,834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,884,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,199,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.