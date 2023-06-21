Comparing Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) & Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -1,053.75% -662.37% -61.12% Vonovia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avalon GloboCare and Vonovia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonovia 2 2 1 0 1.80

Earnings & Valuation

Vonovia has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 66.33%. Given Vonovia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vonovia is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Vonovia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.20 million 15.75 -$11.93 million N/A N/A Vonovia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vonovia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vonovia beats Avalon GloboCare on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. Additionally, it offers inpatient nursing care facilities; and leasing of nursing care properties to third parties. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.