Comparing Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of CommScope shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of CommScope shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Prysmian and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prysmian N/A N/A N/A CommScope -12.87% -38.03% 3.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prysmian 0 0 3 0 3.00 CommScope 1 4 4 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prysmian and CommScope, as reported by MarketBeat.

Prysmian currently has a consensus price target of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.76%. CommScope has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 86.69%. Given Prysmian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prysmian is more favorable than CommScope.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prysmian and CommScope’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 44.88 CommScope $9.23 billion 0.11 -$1.29 billion ($5.77) -0.85

Prysmian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Prysmian beats CommScope on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prysmian

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products. The Projects segment comprises of high voltage, submarine power, submarine telecom, and offshore specialties which focus on the projects and their execution, as well as on product customization. The Telecom segment offers cable systems and connectivity products used in telecommunication networks such as optical fibre, optical cables, connectivity components and accessories, optical ground wire, and copper cables. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home). The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. The Home segment subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications. The company offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, satellite video distributors, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

