Comparing Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TKGBY) & The Competition

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) is one of 208 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 35.43% 9.58% 0.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A 1.84 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors $3.30 billion $790.24 million 364.41

Analyst Recommendations

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Competitors 976 3001 3044 34 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 508.83%. Given Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.6% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. competitors beat Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, accident, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of May 18, 2022, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. operates as a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.