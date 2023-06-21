Conflux (CFX) Reaches One Day Volume of $256.54 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $712.87 million and approximately $256.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,499,064 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,976,359,389.371005 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21670114 USD and is up 20.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $180,092,161.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

