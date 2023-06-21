Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $732.10 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Conflux has a total market cap of $732.10 million and approximately $276.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,010.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00283671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00483394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.00448709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00055643 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,976,545,741 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,976,359,389.371005 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21670114 USD and is up 20.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $180,092,161.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.