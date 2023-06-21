Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys 5,753 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 669,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,367 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $274.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $869.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day moving average is $177.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

