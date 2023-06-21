Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 2.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $3,703,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.17.

NYSE:CAT opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

