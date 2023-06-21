Contrasting Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) & Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Ready Capital pays out 142.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 20.57% 10.98% 1.70% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.5% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ready Capital and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $930.69 million 1.32 $194.26 million $1.33 8.35 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -23.95

Ready Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ready Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ready Capital and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 3 3 0 2.50 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ready Capital currently has a consensus target price of $13.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.30, suggesting a potential upside of 72.15%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Summary

Ready Capital beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through three segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions; Small Business Lending; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency channels. The Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA under its SBA Section 7(a) Program. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

