Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading Up 3.7%

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 45,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 111,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Corporación América Airports from $6.80 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $382.10 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 11.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the first quarter valued at $2,296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,462,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,918 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 35.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

(Get Rating)

Corporacion America Airports SA engages in the acquisition, development, and management of airport concessionaires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Argentina, Italy, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, and Armenia. The firm conducts its operations in international airport, such as Ezeiza Airport, Brasilia Airport, Aeroparque Airport, Bariloche, Iguazu, Galapagos Ecological Airport, and Florence Airport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.