Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

CJREF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. 1,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.83 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 21.17%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

