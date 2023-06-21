Cosmos Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.21 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $96.68 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.25 or 0.00030506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000896 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.