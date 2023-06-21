Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells $11,717.11 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CAO William Robert Carey sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $11,717.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,396.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BASE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,264. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $688.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 44.54%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Couchbase by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BASE. Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

