Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 267 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 48,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $16,032,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 389,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,071. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

