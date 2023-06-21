Country Club Bank GFN Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,812,000 after purchasing an additional 300,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.39. The stock had a trading volume of 143,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

