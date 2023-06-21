Country Club Bank GFN Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $318,480,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,998,000 after buying an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,608,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 979,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 859,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.76.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 385,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,006. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

