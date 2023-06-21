Country Club Bank GFN Has $8.09 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,730 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,456,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $94.72. 242,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,177. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

