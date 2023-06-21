Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,179. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.20 and a 200-day moving average of $184.79. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $203.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

