Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.62. 127,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.90 and its 200-day moving average is $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

