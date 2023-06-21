Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 8,080 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

DEO traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.04. 114,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.68.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

