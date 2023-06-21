Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.07. The company had a trading volume of 189,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,440. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.