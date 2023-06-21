Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,989 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SHY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. 2,884,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,550. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.82. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
