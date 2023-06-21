Country Club Bank GFN Sells 282 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 9,574,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,960,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

