Country Club Bank GFN Sells 5,329 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. 640,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

