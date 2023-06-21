Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells $617,512.34 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 388,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.