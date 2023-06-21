Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CFO Sells $617,512.34 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,305.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. 388,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,142. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.94. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

