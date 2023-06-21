Critical Comparison: Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF) vs. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) and Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLF – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Equitrans Midstream and Liquefied Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitrans Midstream 2 4 4 0 2.20 Liquefied Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $9.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Equitrans Midstream’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Equitrans Midstream is more favorable than Liquefied Natural Gas.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitrans Midstream $1.39 billion 2.90 -$269.34 million ($0.72) -12.94 Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Liquefied Natural Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Liquefied Natural Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equitrans Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Equitrans Midstream and Liquefied Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitrans Midstream -18.27% 18.92% 2.82% Liquefied Natural Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Equitrans Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitrans Midstream beats Liquefied Natural Gas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways. Equitrans Midstream Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Liquefied Natural Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada. It also designs, develops, owns, and patents OSMR LNG liquefaction process. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

